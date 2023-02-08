US Markets
'Post-it' maker 3M India's Dec-qtr profit spikes on strong demand

February 08, 2023 — 05:29 am EST

Written by Meenakshi Maidas for Reuters ->

BENGALURU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - 3M India Ltd TMIN.NS reported an 87% jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday, partly helped by strong demand in its transportation and electronics business and price hikes.

Consolidated profit increased to 1.25 billion rupees ($15.14 million) in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from 667.4 million rupees a year earlier. Profit in the 'Other Income' category rose 55.9% to 119.9 million rupees.

3M India, which makes everything from 'Scotch' tape and 'Post-it' notes to power tools and medical products, has been raising prices to offset the hit from surging commodity costs.

The consolidated revenue from operations for the Indian arm of U.S.-based 3M Co MMM.N rose 20.2% to 9.93 billion rupees.

Revenue from its transportation and electronics business, which makes power tools and cables, grew 31% to 3.94 billion rupees, while profit almost doubled. The segment is the biggest contributor to 3M India's revenue and profit.

The safety and industrial business came in at a close second, with revenue increasing 16.1% to 3.3 billion rupees and profit rising by more than four times from a year earlier.

The consumer business, 3M India's smallest, saw revenue decrease marginally by 0.13% to 1.01 billion rupees. This is also the only segment that did not grow year-on-year, revenue-wise.

However, the Bangalore-based company's total expenses for the quarter grew 12.4% to 8.38 billion rupees, biting into profit.

3M India's shares rose as much as 2.6% after the results. Shares have risen 5.4% so far this year, following a 10.3% decline in 2022.

($1 = 82.5680 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Meenakshi Maidas in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)

((Meenakshi.Maidas@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8921483410;))

