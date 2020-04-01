Rare disease biotech Imara (IMRA) has traded in a surprisingly tight range since its March IPO, even as the biotech industry sees drastic price swings. Post-IPO filings may reveal why: Existing shareholders took down a significant portion of the deal.



While Imara’s prospectus did not disclose insider buying, top shareholders NEA, OrbiMed, Arix Bioscience, and Pfizer have since submitted SEC filings showing that they purchased...



The article Post-IPO filings reveal significant insider buying on Imara originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



