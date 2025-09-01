Post Holdings to Sell 8th Avenue Pasta Business to Richardson

Post Holdings, Inc. ( POST ) has agreed to divest the pasta business of its recently acquired 8th Avenue Food & Provisions to Richardson (US) Holdings Limited. Valued at $375 million in cash, with Richardson also assuming approximately $80 million in leaseback financial liabilities, the deal is expected to close in Post Holdings’ first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Post Holdings Divestiture Details

Post Holdings acquired 8th Avenue on July 1, 2025, and following this transaction will retain its nut butters, fruit and nut products, and granola businesses. These categories are slated for integration into the Post Consumer Brands segment.

The company expects the retained businesses to generate $45-$50 million in adjusted EBITDA in fiscal 2026, with an additional $15 million in annual cost synergies anticipated by year-end. Financially, the company highlighted that the implied valuation of these remaining businesses works out to less than seven times adjusted EBITDA, consistent with the multiples it highlighted when announcing the 8th Avenue acquisition on June 3, 2025.

Post Holdings Capital Allocation Strategy

Alongside the divestiture, Post Holdings’ management approved a new $500 million share repurchase authorization effective Aug. 29, 2025. This replaces its previous $500 million authorization, which became effective on Feb. 10, 2025, and was cancelled on Aug. 28, after the repurchase of $304.8 million shares.

Post Holdings’ Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have gained 2.7% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 1.9%. The S&P 500 index has increased 9.6% in the same period.

POST Stock Past Three Months Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is POST a Value Play Stock?

Post Holdings currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 14.13X compared with the industry average of 15.9X and the sector’s 17.18X. This valuation positions the stock at a modest discount relative to both its direct peers and the broader consumer staples sector.

POST Valuation Picture



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Stocks to Consider

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. ( CHEF ) distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East and Canada. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for The Chefs' Warehouse’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.6% and 19.1%, respectively, from the prior-year levels. CHEF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. ( SFD ) produces packaged meats and fresh pork in the United States and internationally. It holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. SFD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.6%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Smithfield Foods’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 7.1% and 28.7%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Laird Superfood, Inc. ( LSF ) manufactures and markets plant-based, natural and functional food in the United States. It has a Zacks Rank # 2 at present. LSF delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.3%, on average.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Laird Superfood’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 21% and 23.8%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Smithfield Foods, Inc. (SFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc. (CHEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.