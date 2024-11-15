Post Holdings Reports Solid Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Post Holdings Inc. Common Stoc ( (POST) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Post Holdings Inc. Common Stoc presented to its investors.

Post Holdings, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the food industry, known for its brands like Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Michael Foods, and Bob Evans Farms. The company reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024, highlighting a robust performance with significant sales and profit growth.

In the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, Post Holdings reported net sales of $2.0 billion, with an operating profit of $190.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $348.7 million. For the full fiscal year, net sales reached $7.9 billion, reflecting a 13.3% increase from the previous year, with an operating profit of $793.5 million and adjusted EBITDA climbing to $1,403.6 million.

Key performance metrics for the year include a 24.8% increase in operating profit for the fourth quarter compared to the previous year, driven by strategic acquisitions and improved product offerings. The company also reported a 21.7% increase in net earnings for the fiscal year, alongside a 13.8% rise in adjusted EBITDA. Despite challenges in some segments, such as Refrigerated Retail and Foodservice, the company’s strategic acquisitions in pet food and other areas contributed significantly to overall sales growth.

Looking ahead, Post Holdings is projecting adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2025 to range between $1,410 million and $1,460 million. Management is focusing on capital expenditures to optimize networks and expand capacity, particularly in the Post Consumer Brands and Foodservice segments, while maintaining a strong balance sheet to support future growth initiatives.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.