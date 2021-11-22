Stocks
Post Holdings Reports Mixed Q4 Results; Street Says Buy

Consumer packaged goods holding company Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) has reported mixed results for the fourth quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Following the news, shares of the company declined 3.8% to close at $101.33 on Friday.

Revenue & Earnings

Post Holdings reported quarterly net sales of $1.7 billion, up 20.1% year-over-year. Moreover, the figure topped the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. All revenue segments contributed to the overall growth in net sales. Revenues from Post Consumer Brands and Foodservice were up 10.6% and 42.5% year-over-year, respectively.

Quarterly earnings declined 42.9% year-over-year to $0.44 per share and failed to surpass the consensus estimate of $0.96 per share.

Other Operating Metrics

In other operating metrics, the company reported adjusted EBITDA of $272.5 million, compared to $274.8 million in the year-ago period. The adjusted EBITDA margin declined 340 basis points from the previous year to 16.1%.

Outlook

For Fiscal Year 2022, the company expects to post adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion.

Price Target

Recently, Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $120, which implies upside potential of 18.4% from current levels.

Consensus among analysts is a Strong Buy based on 3 unanimous Buys. The average Post Holdings price target of $126.67 implies upside potential of 25% from current levels.

Smart Score

Post Holdings scores a 7 out of 10 from TipRanks’ Smart Score rating system, indicating that the stock is likely to perform in line with market expectations. Shares have gained 12.3% over the past year.

