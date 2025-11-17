Post Holdings to Report Q4 Earnings: What Should Investors Expect?

Post Holdings, Inc. POST is likely to register an increase in both top and bottom lines when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings on Nov. 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at almost $2.25 billion, implying an 11.8% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The consensus mark for earnings has moved up a penny in the past 30 days to $1.92 per share, indicating growth of 25.5% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. POST delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 21.4%, on average.

Things to Know About POST’s Upcoming Results

Post Holdings’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 performance is likely to have benefited from the full-quarter inclusion of 8th Avenue, which has added meaningful scale to the portfolio and helped strengthen category penetration. Management noted that this incremental contribution would offset normalization elsewhere in the business, positioning consolidated revenues for improvement over the prior quarter. Additionally, seasonal strength tied to the back-to-school period is likely to have supported a rebound in cereal volumes, providing another lift to the top line.



The company had entered the fourth quarter with stronger momentum in its cold-chain operations, as volumes in both eggs and potatoes improved and end-customer breakfast traffic remained healthy. Despite the expected moderation in temporary Avian Influenza pricing adders, underlying demand trends continued to favor these businesses.



Post Holdings’ bottom line is likely to have strengthened due to the ongoing cost-optimization efforts that have been gaining traction across segments. Management highlighted better cost performance at both grocery and pet, along with efficiency benefits in Refrigerated Retail, including optimized manufacturing mixes and warehousing improvements. The absence of third-quarter severance charges also sets up cleaner, more favorable profit comparability for the fiscal fourth quarter.



Foodservice remains a notable earnings driver, with profitability supported by stabilized egg supply, improved operational flow and the lasting benefit of earlier pricing actions. Even as the business transitions toward post-AI normalization, its baseline strength and volume growth continue to reinforce EBITDA performance. These elements position the segment for another solid quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for foodservice segments’ revenues is pegged at $637.7 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7%.



Guidance further supports the expectation of improved results, as management raised the full-year adjusted EBITDA outlook to a range of $1.50 billion to $1.52 billion on its last earnings call. At the midpoint, this implies fiscal fourth-quarter EBITDA growth of roughly flat to slightly above the fiscal third quarter.

Earnings Whispers for POST

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Post Holdings this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, that is not the case here.



POST has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of -3.00% at present. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Some Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. LW currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.88% and a Zacks Rank of 1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at 68 cents, which implies a 3% increase year over year. The consensus estimate for Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $1.60 billion, which indicates a decline of 0.1% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. LW delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16%, on average.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +6.54% and a Zacks Rank of 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at 71 cents, which implies a 22.4% increase year over year.



The consensus mark for Ollie's Bargain’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $615.7 million, which indicates growth of 19% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. OLLI delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average.



The Campbell's Company CPB currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.49% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2026 EPS is pegged at 74 cents, which implies a 16.9% decrease year over year.



The consensus mark for The Campbell's quarterly revenues is pegged at $2.67 billion, which indicates a decrease of 3.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CPB delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.2%, on average.

