Post Holdings' Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Factors to Watch for POST

Post Holdings, Inc. POST is likely to register top-line growth when it reports fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Nov. 14 after the market closes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.96 billion, implying a 0.8% increase from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark for earnings has remained unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.19 per share, indicating a decline of almost 27% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter. POST has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.1%, on average.



Things to Consider Ahead of POST’s Upcoming Results

Post Holdings is being driven by strategic initiatives and a strong performance in its Post Consumer Brands segment. The company has been benefitting from carryover pricing and operational efficiencies, particularly in the pet food and grocery divisions, which have been supported by strong manufacturing capabilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Post Consumer Brands segment sales is currently pegged at $1,034.9 million, indicating an increase from the $1,008 million reported in the same period last year.



Strategic acquisitions like Perfection Pet have played a key role in Post Holdings' growth. These factors are likely to drive results in the upcoming quarter.

However, Post Holdings has been battling rising selling, general and administrative expenses due to high marketing investments. Also, soft sales in its Refrigerated Retail unit, impacted by heightened trade promotions and a shift in its product portfolio toward dinner sides, have been areas of concern. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter Refrigerated Retail sales presently stands at $225 million compared with $233.3 million reported in the same period last year.

Earnings Whispers for POST

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Post Holdings this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Post Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the correct combination to beat on earnings this time.



CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.38% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. The company is likely to register top and bottom-line growth when it reports third-quarter 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAVA’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $235.1 million, which indicates growth of 33.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for CAVA Group’s earnings is pegged at 11 cents per share, calling for 83.3% growth from the year-ago quarter. CAVA has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 257.7%, on average.



Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. OLLI currently has an Earnings ESP of +1.50% and a Zacks Rank of 3. OLLI's top line is anticipated to increase year over year when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its quarterly revenues is pegged at $519 million, which implies 8.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company is expected to register an increase in the bottom line. The consensus estimate for Ollie's Bargain’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at 57 cents per share, indicating 11.8% growth from the year-ago quarter. OLLI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 7.9%, on average.



Jack in the Box Inc. JACK has an Earnings ESP of +0.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a top-line decline when it reports fiscal fourth-quarter fiscal 2024 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for JACK’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $357.9 million, which indicates a dip of 3.9% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s quarterly earnings has declined by 3 cents over the past 30 days to $1.12 per share. The figure calls for growth of 2.8% from the year-ago quarter’s number. JACK delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.7% in the trailing four quarters.

