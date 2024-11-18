News & Insights

Post Holdings price target raised to $126 from $123 at Evercore ISI

November 18, 2024 — 08:00 am EST

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Post Holdings (POST) to $126 from $123 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Following a better-than-expected EBITDA quarter and outlook, the firm is increasing its FY25 EBITDA estimate, citing the company’s improved execution and “smart capital allocation,” the analyst tells investors.

