Post Holdings price target raised to $126 from $123 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Post Holdings (POST) to $126 from $123 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Following a better-than-expected EBITDA quarter and outlook, the firm is increasing its FY25 EBITDA estimate, citing the company’s improved execution and “smart capital allocation,” the analyst tells investors.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on POST:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.