Is Post Holdings (POST) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Post Holdings (POST). POST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value.

Investors should also recognize that POST has a P/B ratio of 1.52. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.95. Over the past year, POST's P/B has been as high as 1.75 and as low as 1.41, with a median of 1.60.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. POST has a P/S ratio of 0.79. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.92.

Finally, our model also underscores that POST has a P/CF ratio of 8.34. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 15.86. Over the past year, POST's P/CF has been as high as 9.41 and as low as 7.92, with a median of 8.63.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Post Holdings is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, POST feels like a great value stock at the moment.

