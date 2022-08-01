Post Holdings (POST) Queued for Q3 Earnings: Things to Note

Post Holdings, Inc. POST is likely to witness a year-over-year decline in the top and the bottom line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 earnings on Aug 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,364 million, suggesting a decrease of 14.2% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has remained unchanged over the past 30 days at $58 cents per share, indicating a decline of 37.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. The consumer packaged goods company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 11.5%, on average. Post Holdings registered an earnings surprise of 14.3% in the last reported quarter.

Things To Note

Post Holdings has been battling inflation challenges related to higher raw material, freight and manufacturing costs. The company is battling supply-chain challenges due to labor shortages, input and freight inflation and other supply-chain hurdles, such as input availability. Moreover, the Ukraine war has elevated inflationary headwinds. The persistence of these factors is likely to have been a threat to Post Holdings’ performance in third-quarter fiscal 2022.



That said, Post Holdings is benefiting from a recovery in the Foodservice business. The company’s strategic pricing actions are yielding. Also, focus on prudent acquisitions is acting as an upside.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t predict an earnings beat for Post Holdings this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Post Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Corteva CTVA currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.20% and a Zacks Rank of 1. The company is likely to register an increase in the bottom line when it reports second-quarter 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings has moved up by a penny to $1.47 per share in the past 30 days. The consensus mark for CTVA’s earnings suggests 5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Corteva’s top line is expected to rise year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $6.2 billion, which suggests a rise of 9.8% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter. CTVA delivered an earnings beat of 22.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Tyson Foods TSN currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.71% and a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is likely to register a rise in the top line when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The consensus mark for TSN’s quarterly revenues is pegged at $13.4 billion, which suggests a jump of 7% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The consensus mark for Tyson Foods’ quarterly earnings has moved down from $1.92 to $1.88 per share in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for TSN’s third-quarter earnings suggests a decline of 30.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Tyson Foods delivered an earnings beat of 33.3%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



Kellogg K currently has an Earnings ESP of +2.01% and a Zacks Rank #3. K is anticipated to register top-line growth when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2022 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kellogg's quarterly revenues is pegged at $3.7 billion, indicating a rise of 2.6% from the figure reported in the prior-year quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kellogg's bottom line has been unchanged in the past 30 days at $1.05 per share. However, the consensus mark suggests a decline of 7.9% from the prior-year quarter. K has delivered an earnings beat of 12.8%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



