Post Holdings (POST) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Post Holdings (POST) reported revenue of $2.01 billion, up 3.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.53, compared to $1.63 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.51% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.96 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.19, the EPS surprise was +28.57%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Post Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Sales- Weetabix : $140 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $135.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%.

: $140 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $135.92 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.8%. Net Sales- Refrigerated Retail : $226.50 million versus $225.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.

: $226.50 million versus $225.18 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change. Net Sales- Post Consumer Brands : $1.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

: $1.05 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.9%. Net Sales- Foodservice : $596.10 million versus $562.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change.

: $596.10 million versus $562.75 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.7% change. Net Sales- Eliminations : $0.10 million compared to the -$0.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -133.3% year over year.

: $0.10 million compared to the -$0.63 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -133.3% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Post Consumer Brands : $203.70 million versus $189.25 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $203.70 million versus $189.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Weetabix : $32.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30.62 million.

: $32.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $30.62 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Foodservice : $107.50 million compared to the $101.23 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $107.50 million compared to the $101.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate/ Other : -$26.50 million compared to the -$23 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: -$26.50 million compared to the -$23 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Refrigerated Retail: $31.60 million compared to the $28.25 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Shares of Post Holdings have returned -5.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

