Post Holdings (POST) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended June 2025, Post Holdings (POST) reported revenue of $1.98 billion, up 1.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.03, compared to $1.54 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 billion, representing a surprise of +1.7%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +21.56%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.67.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Sales- Weetabix : $137.9 million compared to the $139.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year.

: $137.9 million compared to the $139.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.3% year over year. Net Sales- Post Consumer Brands : $914 million compared to the $945.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year.

: $914 million compared to the $945.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -9.3% year over year. Net Sales- Foodservice : $698.5 million compared to the $636.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.6% year over year.

: $698.5 million compared to the $636.19 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.6% year over year. Net Sales- Refrigerated Retail : $233.9 million compared to the $223.95 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year.

: $233.9 million compared to the $223.95 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.1% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA- Post Consumer Brands : $177.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $186.22 million.

: $177.5 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $186.22 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Weetabix : $32.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.38 million.

: $32.8 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $34.38 million. Adjusted EBITDA- Foodservice : $159 million versus $137.71 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $159 million versus $137.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate/ Other : $-17.6 million compared to the $-24.33 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $-17.6 million compared to the $-24.33 million average estimate based on three analysts. Adjusted EBITDA- Refrigerated Retail: $45.3 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $33.34 million.

Here is how Post Holdings performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Shares of Post Holdings have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

