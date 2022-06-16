Post Holdings' (POST) Latest Move to Fuel Production Capacity

Post Holdings, Inc. POST unveiled that its Consumer Brands business will invest up to $110 million to expand cereal production capacity at its Sparks, NV facility. Management expects the expansion to conclude in 2025, while initial new capacity is likely to be available by the end of 2024.



The envisioned expansion will give Post Consumer Brands increased production volume to counter capacity constraints and meet consumer demand efficiently. The move will help the company lower transportation costs to cater to West Coast customers. Management highlighted that the expansion would create 30-40 new job roles.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What Else Should You Know?

Post Holdings is benefiting from recovery in the Foodservice business. During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, foodservice sales increased 22.4% to $451.9 million. Volumes rose 10.9% owing to the increased away-from-home egg and potato demand and distribution gains. Management highlighted that volumes in certain channels and product categories in the foodservice business have almost recovered to pre-pandemic levels. In aggregate, overall foodservice volumes are still below pre-pandemic levels. That being said, management expects the foodservice business to return to pre-pandemic profitability in fiscal 2023.



The company strategically increased its presence through acquisitions. During the second quarter of fiscal 2022, Post Holdings’ top line included $102.1 million in net sales from acquisitions. These acquisitions include the Private label ready-to-eat (PL RTE) cereal business, the Egg Beaters liquid egg brand, the Almark Foods business and related assets and the Peter Pan nut butter brand.



On Apr 5, 2022, Post Holdings acquired Lacka Foods Limited. Lacka Foods is a U.K.-based marketer of high protein, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes under the UFIT brand. Post Holdings acquired Almark Foods (or Almark) on Feb 1, 2021. Almark, renowned for its hard-cooked and deviled egg products, provides conventional, organic and cage-free products. On Jan 25, Post Holdings acquired the Peter Pan peanut butter brand. The Peter Pan peanut butter is one of the leading brands that cater to a diversified customer base in key channels.



All said, Post Holdings’ plan to expand cereal production capacity at its Sparks facility will help the company manage its network geographically. POST’s stock has increased 11.9% in the past three months against the industry’s 4.6% decline.

3 Solid Food Stocks

Some better-ranked stocks are Sysco Corporation SYY, United Natural Foods UNFI and Medifast MED.



Sysco, which engages in marketing and distributing various food and related products, sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). SYY has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Sysco’s current financial year sales and earnings per share (EPS) suggests growth of 32.6% and 124.3%, respectively, from the year-ago reported number.



United Natural Foods distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products. UNFI currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UNFI’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of 7.2% and 4.9%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures. United Natural Foods has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 29.9%, on average.



Medifast, which manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products and other consumable health and nutritional products, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). MED has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.9%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Medifast’s current financial year sales and EPS suggests growth of almost 19% and 13.4%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure.

Special Report: The Top 5 IPOs for Your Portfolio

Today, you have a chance to get in on the ground floor of one of the best investment opportunities of the year. As the world continues to benefit from an ever-evolving internet, a handful of innovative tech companies are on the brink of reaping immense rewards - and you can put yourself in a position to cash in. One is set to disrupt the online communication industry. Brilliantly designed for creating online communities, this stock is poised to explode when made public. With the strength of our economy and record amounts of cash flooding into IPOs, you don’t want to miss this opportunity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.