Post Holdings Pet Segment Volumes Dip: Recovery Signs Emerging?

Post Holdings, Inc.’s POST pet food business remained under pressure in the fiscal first quarter of 2026, standing out as one of the softer areas within Post Consumer Brands. The company’s pet business underperformed category volume trends in the quarter, primarily reflecting weakness in Nutrish. The Post Consumer Brands unit also faced a price/mix headwind in the quarter, which was entirely pet-driven. This pressure was largely driven by the company’s testing of new price points for Nutrish across select retailers, as part of preparations for an upcoming brand relaunch, which impacted overall pricing dynamics during the period.

Despite these volume dips, the company highlighted that the business is showing sequential improvement, with performance trends moving in a positive direction. This progress is largely driven by improvements in Nutrish and Gravy Train, supported by price points that were previously tested. The company expects that the relaunch incorporating these pricing strategies will further benefit the brands. Increasing confidence comes from the fact that both the overall business and volume trends are improving sequentially, indicating steady momentum and a gradual recovery in performance.

Additionally, as part of the brand relaunch, the company plans to introduce targeted price points supported by changes in price pack architecture. These adjustments are designed to better align pricing with strategy and improve overall pricing structure. As a result, the company expects these actions to drive an improvement in price per pound, enhancing pricing efficiency within the brand.

The company highlighted that the dog segment continues to be softer compared to the cat segment, driven by factors such as urbanization, and it does not expect any material changes to these general category trends in the near term. Despite this, the company’s business is showing sequential improvement. Post Holdings stated that its brand relaunch actions and pricing changes are expected to support recovery as the repositioning rolls out in the second half of the fiscal year.

The Zacks Rundown for POST

POST’s shares have lost 5.9% in the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 14.3%.



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From a valuation standpoint, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company trade at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, lower than the industry’s average of 14.55.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POST’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 0.1% and 17.9%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Mama’s Creations, Inc. MAMA together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. MAMA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAMA's current fiscal-year sales & earnings implies growth of 39.9% and 44.4%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. MAMA delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 133.3%, on average.

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. BGS currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B&G Foods' current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 5.9% from the year-ago reported figures. BGS delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 19.5%, on average.

US Foods Holding Corporation USFD, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.4% and 20.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actual. USFD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

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Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

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B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.