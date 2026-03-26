Post Holdings' Margin Story in Focus: Is Further Expansion Likely?

Post Holdings, Inc. POST has begun fiscal 2026 on a strong note, with first-quarter adjusted EBITDA surpassing expectations, reflecting solid operational execution and efficiency. The updated normalized run rate in the Foodservice segment provides greater clarity around the business, supporting the company’s higher full-year outlook.

The Foodservice segment continues to demonstrate strength, with management updating its normalized annual adjusted EBITDA run rate to about $500 million and citing the business’s sticky value proposition. The business helps operators lower labor costs while delivering economically attractive solutions, supporting confidence in sustaining the current run rate, which already incorporates some level of embedded growth. Looking ahead, additional upside remains as customers continue transitioning from shell eggs to higher-margin, value-added egg products. The strong first-quarter performance was driven by these underlying factors, now further supported by more balanced supply and demand conditions.

Within the Post Consumer Brands segment, the company reduced promotional spending to improve efficiency, particularly in channels that are heavily promotion-driven. This was due to product assortment changes on the shelf and temporary disruptions. While promotions were scaled back in the near term, management emphasized that the long-term strategy remains intact, with a continued focus on investing in opportunities that generate strong returns.

Supported by strong operating performance and improved visibility in Foodservice, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $1,550-$1,580 million, up from the previous range of $1,500-$1,540 million. Overall, sustained Foodservice momentum and disciplined execution are driving margin expansion, with steady growth and improved guidance reinforcing confidence in continued EBITDA growth.

The Zacks Rundown for POST

Although Post Holdings’ shares have plunged 1.8% in the year-to-date period, they have outpaced the industry’s 3.7% decline. POST currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



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From a valuation standpoint, POST trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, lower than the industry’s average of 14.21.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for POST’s current and next fiscal year earnings implies a year-over-year rise of 0.1% and 17.9%, respectively.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks have been discussed below:

Mama’s Creations, Inc. MAMA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. MAMA currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAMA's current fiscal-year sales & earnings implies growth of 39.9% and 44.4%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. MAMA delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 133.3%, on average.

US Foods Holding Corporation USFD, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells and distributes fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.4% and 20.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. USFD delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS manufactures, sells and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods and household products. BGS currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for B&G Foods’ current fiscal-year earnings implies growth of 5.9% from the year-ago actuals. BGS delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 19.5%, on average.

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B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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