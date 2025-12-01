Post Holdings Launches $1.3 Bln Private Senior Notes Offering Due 2036

(RTTNews) - Post Holdings (POST) has begun a private offering of $1.3 billion in senior unsecured notes due 2036.

The notes will be guaranteed by most of the company's domestic subsidiaries, excluding immaterial or designated unrestricted units.

Post intends to use the proceeds to cover offering-related fees and to redeem all outstanding 5.50 percent senior notes due 2029, including any associated premiums and expenses.

Any remaining proceeds may support general corporate uses such as acquisitions, debt repayment, buybacks, capital spending, or working capital.

POST currently trades at $16.12, or 2.01% lower on the OTC Markets OTCPK.

