Post Holdings Insider Sells $160,000 Worth of Stock in Line With Past Transactions

Harper sold 1,658 shares on Dec. 5, 2025, for a transaction value of $160,303 at a price of $96.69 per share.

This sale represented 11.40% of Harper's direct holdings at the time.

The transaction involved only direct ownership; after the sale, Harper retained 11,441 direct shares and 1,442 shares indirectly through a 401(k) plan.

The trade is consistent in scale with Harper's recent disposition cadence, reflecting the declining available share base rather than a shift in selling approach.

On Dec. 5, 2025, Bradly A. Harper, SVP and Chief Accounting Officer of Post Holdings (NYSE:POST), executed an open-market sale of 1,658 directly held shares, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 1,658 Transaction value $160,303.73 Post-transaction shares (direct) 11,441 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 1,442 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $1,098,336.00

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($96.69); post-transaction value based on Dec. 5, 2025 market close (approximately $96.03).

Key questions

What proportion of Harper's holdings did this sale represent?

The 1,658 shares sold constituted 11.4% of Harper's direct holdings at the time of the transaction.

The size of this sale aligns closely with Harper's median recent sell transaction (1,658 shares), indicating no deviation from his typical disposition pattern in the last year.

Following the transaction, Harper holds 11,441 shares directly and 1,442 shares indirectly through a 401(k) plan as of Dec. 8, 2025.

The scale of the trade reflects Harper's reduced available share base rather than an intentional shift in sell size or cadence, as his cumulative holdings have declined by 34.78% over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $8.16 billion Net income (TTM) $335.70 million Employees 11,480 1-year price change -13.45%

Note: 1-year price change calculated as of market close Dec. 30, 2025.

Company snapshot

Produces and markets branded and private label cereals, refrigerated foods, egg and potato products, protein shakes, and nutritional supplements.

Generates revenue through manufacturing and distributing packaged foods across retail, foodservice, and e-commerce channels.

Serves grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, foodservice distributors, national restaurant chains, and online retailers globally.

Post Holdings is a diversified consumer packaged goods company with a broad portfolio spanning cereals, refrigerated foods, and nutrition products. The company leverages multiple distribution channels and brands to address both retail and foodservice markets. Its scale and multi-segment approach provide resilience and access to a wide customer base across North America and internationally.

What this transaction means for investors

It is certainly noteworthy that this insider sale came near the stock's 52-week low of $95, following a decline from highs around $120 earlier in the year. But the sale appears to be part of Harper's ongoing stock management program rather than a response to Post's recent stock performance. The executive has been selling shares at a steady pace in 2025, and this December transaction simply continues that pattern.

Post Holdings, which owns brands including Honey Bunches of Oats, Bob Evans, and Weetabix, recently reported mixed fiscal 2025 results. The company announced a new $500 million share buyback program in late November and recently priced $1.3 billion in senior notes to refinance existing debt.

Harper's consistent selling pattern, regardless of stock price, suggests a disciplined approach to managing stock compensation rather than signaling concern about the business. Following the sale, Harper retains direct ownership of 11,441 shares valued at approximately $1.1 million.

For investors, analyst price targets around $125 suggest potential upside for Post stock from current levels.

Glossary

Form 4: A required SEC filing disclosing insider trades of company stock by officers, directors, or large shareholders.

Open-market sale: The sale of securities on a public exchange, rather than through private transactions or company programs.

Direct ownership: Shares held personally and directly by an individual, not through trusts or benefit plans.

Indirect ownership: Shares held on behalf of an individual through vehicles like retirement plans or trusts.

401(k) plan: A U.S. employer-sponsored retirement savings plan allowing employees to invest pre-tax income.

Disposition cadence: The pattern or frequency at which an insider regularly sells or disposes of shares.

Insider trading: The buying or selling of a company’s stock by its executives, directors, or employees.

Transaction value: The total dollar amount received or paid in a specific securities trade.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Private label: Products manufactured by one company but sold under another company’s brand, often retailers’ own brands.

Foodservice channel: Distribution of food products to restaurants, cafeterias, and other businesses serving prepared meals.



Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

