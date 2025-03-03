Post Holdings Finalizes Acquisition Of Potato Products Of Idaho0

(RTTNews) - Post Holdings, Inc. (POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, Monday announced the successful completion of its previously disclosed acquisition of Potato Products of Idaho, L.L.C. on March 3, 2025. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Monday, POST closed at $114.47, up 0.85%, and is currently trading at $114.4 in after-hours trading, down 0.06%, on the NYSE.

