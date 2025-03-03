News & Insights

Post Holdings Finalizes Acquisition Of Potato Products Of Idaho0

March 03, 2025 — 04:14 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Post Holdings, Inc. (POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, Monday announced the successful completion of its previously disclosed acquisition of Potato Products of Idaho, L.L.C. on March 3, 2025. The financial terms of the deal remain undisclosed.

Monday, POST closed at $114.47, up 0.85%, and is currently trading at $114.4 in after-hours trading, down 0.06%, on the NYSE.

