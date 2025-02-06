POST HOLDINGS Earnings Results: $POST Reports Quarterly Earnings

POST HOLDINGS ($POST) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.73 per share, beating estimates of $1.54 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $1,974,700,000, missing estimates of $2,028,817,872 by $-54,117,872.

POST HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

POST HOLDINGS insiders have traded $POST stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFF A ZADOKS (EVP & COO) sold 28,969 shares for an estimated $3,475,066

NICOLAS CATOGGIO (PRES & CEO, PCB) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,436,534 .

. BRADLY A HARPER (SVP, CHIEF ACCTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,346 shares for an estimated $272,768 .

. THOMAS C ERB purchased 2,000 shares for an estimated $225,879

GREGORY L CURL sold 1,388 shares for an estimated $158,509

ELLEN F HARSHMAN sold 200 shares for an estimated $23,500

POST HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 176 institutional investors add shares of POST HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 186 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

POST HOLDINGS Government Contracts

We have seen $24,456,491 of award payments to $POST over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

