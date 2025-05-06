POST HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $POST Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

POST HOLDINGS ($POST) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,017,773,435 and earnings of $1.23 per share.

POST HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

POST HOLDINGS insiders have traded $POST stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $POST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT V VITALE (PRESIDENT & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 63,243 shares for an estimated $7,326,067 .

. NICOLAS CATOGGIO (PRES & CEO, PCB) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 37,500 shares for an estimated $4,293,825 .

. JEFF A ZADOKS (EVP & COO) sold 28,969 shares for an estimated $3,475,066

DIEDRE J GRAY (EVP, GC & CAO, SECY) sold 15,157 shares for an estimated $1,755,166

DAVID W KEMPER sold 8,939 shares for an estimated $990,029

BRADLY A HARPER (SVP, CHIEF ACCTING OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $349,277 .

. GREGORY L CURL sold 1,388 shares for an estimated $158,509

POST HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 179 institutional investors add shares of POST HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 204 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

POST HOLDINGS Government Contracts

We have seen $24,456,491 of award payments to $POST over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

POST HOLDINGS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $POST in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 11/15/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

