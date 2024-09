(RTTNews) - Post Holdings, Inc. (POST), a consumer packaged goods holding company, Wednesday confirmed its full-year outlook for adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

It continues to expect full-year adjusted EBITDA in the range of $1.37 billion - $1.39 billion.

