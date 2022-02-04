Post-Fed, U.S. Treasury 5-year futures' net shorts hit lowest since Sept -CFTC

(New throughout, adds details, background, table) NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Speculators' bearish bets on U.S. Treasury 5-year note futures, that part of the yield curve that reflects interest rate expectations, dropped to their lowest since mid-September last year, Commodity Futures Trading Commission data showed on Friday. U.S. 5-year note shorts fell to 120,524 contracts <1044601NNET>, following the Federal Reserve's policy meeting last week, from 140,457 contracts previously. Fed Chair Jerome Powell flagged multiple interest rate increases this year in a briefing after the Fed statement, citing the economy's strong labor market and persistently high inflation. U.S. 2-year note futures' net longs, on the other hand, increased to 47,474 contracts <1042601NNET> compared with 31,877 contracts in the prior week. U.S. 2-year notes also reflect market expectations on interest rates. On the longer end of the curve, net shorts on U.S. 10-year note futures rose to 274,875 contracts <1043602NNET>, from 264,656 contracts the week before. Net shorts on U.S. Treasury bond futures declined by nearly half to 36,548 contracts <1020601NNET>, the smallest net short since late December. Overall, Penglu Zhao, G10 rates quantitative strategist at TD Securities said speculators were large net buyers of the long end after a hawkish FOMC last week, "which likely helped flatten the Treasury curve." The U.S.5/30 Treasury yield curve flattened to 42 basis points <US5US30=TWEB> after Powell's briefing last Wednesday. The U.S. 2/10 yield curve saw its spread narrow to 60 basis points <US2US10=TWEB>, the tightest since late November 2020. "It is noteworthy that leveraged funds were net buyers across the curve, while asset managers were buying TU (U.S. 2-year note futures and TY (10-year note futures)while selling the long-end," Zhao added. Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week: U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 01 Feb 2022 Prior week week Long 482,369 391,570 Short 434,895 359,693 Net 47,474 31,877 U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Feb 2022 Prior week week Long 474,899 429,836 Short 595,423 570,293 Net -120,524 -140,457 U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Feb 2022 Prior week week Long 450,760 406,213 Short 725,635 670,869 Net -274,875 -264,656 U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Feb 2022 Prior week week Long 116,194 104,960 Short 152,742 169,055 Net -36,548 -64,095 U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 01 Feb 2022 Prior week week Long 71,243 69,036 Short 404,836 412,281 Net -333,593 -343,245 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 01 Feb 2022 Prior week week Long 665,466 756,358 Short 2,774,942 2,877,662 Net -2,109,476 -2,121,304 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 01 Feb 2022 Prior week week Long 161,828 127,925 Short 129,228 78,488 Net 32,600 49,437 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-301-4124; Reuters Messaging: rm://gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: USA BONDS/CFTC (UPDATE 1)

