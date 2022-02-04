US Markets
Post-Fed, U.S. Treasury 5-year futures' net shorts hit lowest since Sept -CFTC

Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

 (New throughout, adds details, background, table)
    NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Speculators' bearish bets on
U.S. Treasury 5-year note futures, that part of the yield curve
that reflects interest rate expectations, dropped to their
lowest since mid-September last year, Commodity Futures Trading
Commission data showed on Friday.
    U.S. 5-year note shorts fell to 120,524 contracts
<1044601NNET>, following the Federal Reserve's policy meeting
last week, from 140,457 contracts previously.
    Fed Chair Jerome Powell flagged multiple interest rate
increases this year in a briefing after the Fed statement,
citing the economy's strong labor market and persistently high
inflation.
    U.S. 2-year note futures' net longs, on the other hand, 
increased to 47,474 contracts <1042601NNET> compared with 31,877
contracts in the prior week. U.S. 2-year notes also reflect
market expectations on interest rates.
    On the longer end of the curve, net shorts on U.S. 10-year
note futures rose to 274,875 contracts <1043602NNET>, from
264,656 contracts the week before.
    Net shorts on U.S. Treasury bond futures declined by nearly
half to 36,548 contracts <1020601NNET>, the smallest net short
since late December.
    Overall, Penglu Zhao, G10 rates quantitative strategist at
TD Securities said speculators were large net buyers of the long
end after a hawkish FOMC last week, "which likely helped flatten
the Treasury curve."
    The U.S.5/30 Treasury yield curve flattened to 42 basis
points <US5US30=TWEB> after Powell's briefing last Wednesday.
The U.S. 2/10 yield curve saw its spread narrow to 60 basis
points <US2US10=TWEB>, the tightest since late November 2020.
    "It is noteworthy that leveraged funds were net buyers
across the curve, while asset managers were buying TU (U.S.
2-year note futures and TY (10-year note futures)while selling
the long-end," Zhao added.
    Below is a table of the speculative positions in Treasury
futures on the Chicago Board of Trade and in Eurodollar futures
on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in the latest week:
 U.S. 2-year T-notes (Contracts of $200,000) 
        01 Feb 2022       Prior week
        week           
 Long         482,369        391,570
 Short        434,895        359,693
 Net           47,474         31,877
 
U.S. 5-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01 Feb 2022       Prior week
        week           
 Long         474,899        429,836
 Short        595,423        570,293
 Net         -120,524       -140,457
 
U.S. 10-year T-notes (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01 Feb 2022       Prior week
        week           
 Long         450,760        406,213
 Short        725,635        670,869
 Net         -274,875       -264,656
 
U.S. T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01 Feb 2022       Prior week
        week           
 Long         116,194        104,960
 Short        152,742        169,055
 Net          -36,548        -64,095
 
U.S. Ultra T-bonds (Contracts of $100,000) 
        01 Feb 2022       Prior week
        week           
 Long          71,243         69,036
 Short        404,836        412,281
 Net         -333,593       -343,245
 Eurodollar (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        01 Feb 2022       Prior week
        week           
 Long         665,466        756,358
 Short      2,774,942      2,877,662
 Net       -2,109,476     -2,121,304
 Fed funds (Contracts of $1,000,000) 
        01 Feb 2022       Prior week
        week           
 Long         161,828        127,925
 Short        129,228         78,488
 Net           32,600         49,437
 
 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David
Gregorio)
