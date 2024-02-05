Post-Earnings Picks: 3 Standout Stocks With Strong Outlooks

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The earnings season is an excellent time to make your move and build an investment portfolio that not only meets your long-term goals but also keeps generating passive income. No matter where you are in your investment journey, if you are looking to build a portfolio that can survive a storm, you need to pick resilient businesses. The ongoing earnings season has brought to light the strengths and weaknesses of companies, a few of which shining bright in their industry. Here are the three standout post-earnings stock picks with positive outlooks for 2024 and are long-term buy and hold.

Top Post-Earnings Stock Picks: Visa (V)

One of the best post-earnings stock picks, Visa (NYSE:V) has shown resilience throughout the inflationary period. It is one business that kept growing despite high interest rates and low consumer spending. The new bull market is taking stocks to an all-time high, and Visa is currently close to its 52-week high, trading for $277. However, the rally in the stock could be due to a solid earnings report. Visa saw a 9% rise in processed transactions and an 8% rise in the payments volume for the quarter.

It processed 57.5 billion transactions in the quarter, and the net revenue stood at $8.6 billion. The company nailed the business structure where it can easily manage to keep operating costs down while increasing revenue. It only takes a percentage cut from the transactions that go through its network.

That means steady and consistent revenue with minimal costs. As we move towards digitization and increase the use of cards, Visa will see bigger revenue numbers. It also offers a range of add-on services that help businesses and other fintech.

The company is expecting stable growth with a high single-digit to low teens growth in revenue. It aims to leverage the global network to expand revenue this year. V stock is trading at a premium but has been moving upward since October, and the recent quarterly results have only pushed it higher.

Do not wait for the stock to dip because that may not happen anytime soon. The stock is a strong buy if you want to make the most of the solid earnings. It also offers a dividend and has a yield of 0.75%, which will keep generating passive income for you. This is one stock you can buy and forget about.

Amazon (AMZN)

E-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was at its peak during the pandemic. It hit new lows during the high inflationary period and has now rebounded and moving upward. The company impressed investors with growth in the top and bottom lines.

Driven by the holiday season and Prime Day, the company’s revenue saw a 14% jump to hit $170 billion, higher than estimates. Its biggest revenue generator, Amazon Web Services (AWS), saw a 13% surge in sales to hit $24.2 billion. Its operating income went from $2.7 billion to a whopping $13.2 billion.

Amazon is also generating significant revenue from the advertising business. For the current quarter, it expects an increase in sales by 8% to 13% and projects an operating income in the range of $8 billion to $12 billion. The company is so much more than an e-commerce business and has a global presence. While its cloud business is thriving, the company is also investing heavily in artificial intelligence (AI). It has used AI for several years for marketing and logistics, and those efforts have paid off.

AWS will be investing $15 billion in cloud infrastructure in Japan, making the cloud one of its most important segments. Additionally, the growth in the advertising business can help strengthen the company’s profit margins.

AMZN stock is trading at a premium and is at its 52-week high. This upside could also be driven by the stellar results. However, more upside is possible, and I am certain it will hit $200 very soon. Over a dozen analysts have raised the price target after the earnings and have a Buy rating on the stock. This is one stock to buy and hold for the long term because Amazon is the best e-commerce business out there.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Chipmakers are hot property today and have attracted several investors over the past year. Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) biggest competitor, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) is catching up in the race. AMD stock is up 110% over the past 12 months and is trading at $177.

To keep up with the AI hype, the company launched its MI300 chips and its most powerful GPU, MI300X. The company believes the chips and a new GPU could drive business in the coming months. Its chips are considered to be much better and cheaper than Nvidia’s H100 chips. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has already announced it will be using AMD chips for Azure.

The company aims to sell $2 billion in AI chips this year and has also released the specifications for the new Ryzen gaming GPU. The fourth quarter earnings didn’t impress investors, and the company missed expectations. It saw a 10% year-over-year revenue increase to $6.2 billion, and the net income stood at $667 million, up from $21 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. It saw GPU chip sales of $3.5 billion, $1.5 billion more than previously forecast and 38% growth in its data center business.

Additionally, the company could benefit from an improvement in the PC market this year. After a slowdown in 2023, it is anticipated the demand for PCs could pick up and that will benefit AMD. The new launches will drive growth for AMD this year. Despite a weak outlook, the stock is a strong buy.

