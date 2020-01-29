POST Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Post Holdings Inc (Symbol: POST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $105.54, changing hands as low as $104.73 per share. Post Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of POST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, POST's low point in its 52 week range is $91.55 per share, with $113.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $105.84.

