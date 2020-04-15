By Brett Owens

Is the bottom in?

Or is the market merely aEURoesniffing glueaEUR (as one of my friendly financial advisors aptly put it to me)?

No matter where you are currently handicapping the market, we have a proven playbook for buying big payers after a crash like the one weaEURtmve just seen. WeaEURtmll consider the winners coming out of the 2008 crash, as well as the types of stocks that have performed well in post-pandemic China. LetaEURtms get right into it.

Post-Crash Tip #1: Think Big

I love small companies. I lasted exactly 13 months in corporate America before fleeing to the world of small business and startups. As you know, IaEURtmm not a guy who can tolerate much red tape.

Well, I have to admit, these are the times to invest in the big bureaucracies. Size and scale help when the world closes itself for business.

On the other side of this, we are (sadly) going to lose many small businesses. Large companies are going to gain more market share. We, as consumers, will be worse off for a while.

But this doesnaEURtmt mean our portfolios should be worse off for a while. When it comes to post-pandemic investing, it is going to pay for us to pay more attention to the big firms.

Of course, within the big firms, we are likewise going to have winners and losers. To sort them out, we are going to modify our order to go aEURoelite on the assets.aEUR

Post-Crash Tip #2: Think aEURoeAsset-LiteaEUR

As I was planning my corporate escape, 22-year-old me looked around and saw friends and peers in the San Francisco Bay Area making more money and having more fun. Most of them worked in aEURoetech,aEUR specifically software, a wonderful type of business that enjoys big profit margins when done right.

HereaEURtms a 6-month look at ChinaaEURtms five largest software companies. TheyaEURtmve averaged 7% returns over this pandemic-included time period, performing much better than many of their aEURoeasset-heavyaEUR peers:

ChinaaEURtms Asset Lite Menu: +7% Through Pandemic



LetaEURtms apply the same thinking and look at US-based insurance companies. Their people and their processes are their product, similar to software firms. But they tend to return more cash to shareholders and do not subject us to aEURoebuyingaEUR shares and aEURoehopingaEUR theyaEURtmll appreciate post-crash.

For example, Allstate (ALL), the huge insurer thataEURtms a household name, hasnaEURtmt been this much of a bargain since 2014. It trades for just over 7-times free cash flow (FCF).

If you bought shares six years ago, the last time they were this cheap, you doubled your money (+103%, including dividends). And this even includes its 2020 pullback!

This is the beauty of investing after a waterfall selloff, in which every stock on the exchange was crushed. AllstateaEURtms shares are quite cheap with respect to their dividend:

Shareholders Are in Good Hands



This is exactly the type of aEURoeblue-light specialaEUR that we should be adding to our portfolios right now.

For you folks focused on current yields, Allstate probably still doesnaEURtmt pay enough. ItaEURtms dishing 2.2% at the moment, about as much as it ever does. To boost our income, we need to consider shares with cash flow projections that have been unfairly dinged by investors. Give us low-priced stocks with secure dividends!

Post-Crash Tip #3: Think Contrarian

ItaEURtms a fine line we contrarians walk as we sort through the marketaEURtms immense trash heap. Buying a stock simply because itaEURtms aEURoeway downaEUR is not enough of a filter for quality. We should focus on dividend-paying shares that have been:

Crushed with the marketaEURtms cascade selloff yet have Income streams that are safe (or, at least, should be able to aEURoemuddle throughaEUR).

Healthcare landlord and old favorite of ours Medical Properties Trust (MPW) comes to mind. It may not be asset lite, but it sure owns the asset-of-the-moment: hospitals.

Unfortunately for most REITs, April 2020 is probably going in the books as the worst month for rent collection in the history of this asset vehicle. Founder Edward Aldag notes that even usually-steady hospital cash flows are a bit uncertain at the moment. Hospitals are prioritizing COVID-19 patients and deferring non-critical procedures, which is the right thing to do from a human standpoint but creates potential gaps in cash flow.

My sense is that Ed and his excellent MPW team will eventually find a way to the other side. If and when they do, todayaEURtms 6.2% yield on shares will look like a good buy. However, given the volatility in these markets and the fact that we have an interesting earnings season on tap (to say the least!), we should bide some time to wait for a great opportunity on MPW.

