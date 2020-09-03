Post Coronavirus Market Recovery, This Is the Average 401(k) Balance -- How Does Yours Compare?

401(k) accounts are a popular retirement plan because they provide generous tax breaks, they're easy to invest in, and many employers offer them.

If you've got some money in your 401(k), you may be wondering how your account balance stacks up to the average -- especially if it was affected by the coronavirus market volatility. Fortunately, recent data from Fidelity provides the info you need to see if you've got more or less money invested for your future than your fellow Americans.

Image source: Getty Images.

Here's the average 401(k) balance after the coronavirus recovery

According to Fidelity's recent retirement account analysis, the average 401(k) balance in the second quarter of 2020 was $104,400. This was a 14% increase compared with the first quarter of this year. This big bump isn't a surprise, as the stock market crashed when the novel coronavirus first hit the United States hard in mid-March but has since recovered.

But while most Americans got back much of the money they'd lost thanks to the recent market rally, they may not have recovered all of it. In fact, 401(k) balances are down 2% compared with a year ago.

The good news, however, is that most people haven't pulled back on their retirement account contributions even amid economic chaos. In fact, fewer than 1% of savers stopped investing, while 88% of people contributed money to their 401(k) in the second quarter of the year. This was down only slightly from the 89% who contributed in the first quarter, and it's one of the top five highest contribution rates since 2002.

Even better, a surprising 9% increased the money they were investing in the second quarter of this year, with many of these smart investors likely looking to capitalize on a market downturn to buy equities at bargain prices.

How does your 401(k) balance stack up?

Although it's good news the average 401(k) balance has increased substantially over the past quarter, it's still relatively low.

In fact, if you follow the 4% rule and have just $104,400 in your retirement account, you'd receive just $4,176 in income. That's hardly enough to live on.

Of course, many people whose account balance was included in this average still have years or even decades to save more for retirement. But if you're nearing the end of your working life and your 401(k) has the average amount or less, you definitely have some work to do.

Ultimately, while it's fun to see how your account balance compares with your peers' -- especially as balances have fluctuated wildly in recent months -- the key question is whether the money you have saved will be enough to provide you with a secure retirement.

To determine that, you should set a retirement savings goal so you'll know the amount you need to invest and can monitor your progress to see if you're on track. You can do that by estimating your retirement budget and working backward; assuming you'll need to replace a certain percentage of your final salary; or estimating that you'll need 10 times your final salary.

If you've calculated the amount you need to save and you automate contributions to your account, invest wisely, and watch your account fees to keep them as low as possible, your 401(k) balance will almost assuredly end up far larger than the average by the time you hit retirement age. And that's a good thing.

