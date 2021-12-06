Post 33% Decline, What’s Next for SoFi Stock?

After gaining on the back of its strong financial performance, shares of SoFi Technologies (SOFI) have reversed a significant portion of their gains. Notably, shares of this financial technology company have lost more than one-third of their value in one month.

Meanwhile, SoFi stock declined approximately 26% over the last ten trading days amid the stock market selloff following the discovery of the coronavirus omicron variant.

What’s Next?

SoFi stock has negative indicators from hedge fund managers. TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool indicates that hedge funds have offloaded 3.1 million SoFi shares from their portfolios in the last three months.

While the uncertainty related to the omicron variant could continue to play spoilsport in the near term, its fundamentals remain strong with continued growth in its key performance metrics.

SoFi gained 377,000 new members during the last reported quarter, representing year-over-year growth of 96%. Further, total products more than doubled to 4.3 million. Growth at its technology platform Galileo remained strong, driven by higher loan originations. Meanwhile, Galileo added 13 new customers during Q3.

While growth remained strong across its business units, management stated that its customer acquisition costs are in line with the long-term target, thanks to the benefits of cross-buying and marketing efficiencies.

SoFi’s application for a bank charter is outstanding, and approval could significantly boost its prospects by lowering its overall cost of capital and cushioning margins.

Commenting on SoFi’s application for a bank charter, Sean Horgan of Rosenblatt Securities stated, “We believe a fair base-case assumption is that approval will come by 2Q22.”

Horgan has a bullish outlook on SoFi stock and has a “base-case PT (price target) of $30” that excludes the impact of the bank charter.

Wall Street’s Take

Wall Street is cautiously optimistic about SoFi stock. On TipRanks, SoFi has received 5 Buy and 2 Hold recommendations for a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, the average SoFi price target of $25.57 represents 68.3% upside potential to current levels.

