Possible 'upside' to UBS's return on equity target, chairman says

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - UBS's UBSG.S return on equity may be higher than currently expected, once the integration of its former rival, Credit Suisse, has been completed, its chairman said on Wednesday.

"We have given a 15% target exit ROE at the end of 2026 as a guideline and obviously there may be upside on that," Colm Kelleher said in an interview with Bloomberg in Davos.

Switzerland's largest bank said it will announce a three year strategic plan in February alongside its fourth quarter results.

(Reporting by Noele Illien, Editing by Louise Heavens)

