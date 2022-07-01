Possible Uniper bailout would not directly affect German budget, says finance minister

Christian Kraemer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) - Possible support measures for German utility Uniper UN01.DE would not have a direct effect on the federal budget, said German Finance Minister Christian Lindner.

Lindner added that he did not want to get into the Uniper case but added that in general, such cases usually involve guarantees and secured credit lines, for example from the state-owned bank KfW.

The government is in talks with Uniper about a possible bailout as the financial fallout from dwindling supplies of Russian gas reverberates across Europe.

