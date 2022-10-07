Possible turnaround for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) insiders, still down US$1.1m after a US$3.6m shopping spree

Insiders who bought US$3.6m worth of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 7.5% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled US$1.1m since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

SkyWest Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board Jerry Atkin for US$3.6m worth of shares, at about US$25.33 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$17.69). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Jerry Atkin was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does SkyWest Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 2.4% of SkyWest shares, worth about US$21m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The SkyWest Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded SkyWest shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think SkyWest insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for SkyWest (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

