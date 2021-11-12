Possible turnaround for National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) insiders, still down US$66k after a US$1.1m shopping spree

Insiders who bought US$1.1m worth of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 7.5% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be an expensive wager as insiders are yet to get ahead of their losses which currently stand at US$66k since the time of purchase.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At National Health Investors

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Director Robert Adams bought US$332k worth of shares at a price of US$66.45 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$57.33). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months National Health Investors insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:NHI Insider Trading Volume November 12th 2021

Insiders at National Health Investors Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at National Health Investors. In total, insiders bought US$591k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This could be interpreted as suggesting a positive outlook.

Insider Ownership of National Health Investors

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. National Health Investors insiders own about US$106m worth of shares (which is 4.0% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The National Health Investors Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about National Health Investors. One for the watchlist, at least! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing National Health Investors. Be aware that National Health Investors is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

