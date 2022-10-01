Possible turnaround for F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) insiders, still down US$1.3m after a US$1.8m shopping spree

Insiders who bought US$1.8m worth of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 43% last week. However, total losses seen by insiders are still US$1.3m but in since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

F45 Training Holdings Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Director Adam Gilchrist for US$1.8m worth of shares, at about US$10.73 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$3.09). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Adam Gilchrist.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:FXLV Insider Trading Volume October 1st 2022

Insider Ownership Of F45 Training Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that F45 Training Holdings insiders own 27% of the company, worth about US$81m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At F45 Training Holdings Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded F45 Training Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think F45 Training Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with F45 Training Holdings (including 1 which is a bit unpleasant).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

