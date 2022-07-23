Possible turnaround for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) insiders, still down US$517k after a US$2.1m shopping spree

Insiders who bought US$2.1m worth of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 4.2% last week. The purchase, however, has proven to be a pricey bet, with losses currently totalling US$517k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Cleveland-Cliffs Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Lead Independent Director, Douglas Taylor, for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$23.12 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$15.62. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Douglas Taylor.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$2.1m for 99.36k shares. But insiders sold 50.00k shares worth US$1.1m. Overall, Cleveland-Cliffs insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:CLF Insider Trading Volume July 23rd 2022

Insiders at Cleveland-Cliffs Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Cleveland-Cliffs. In total, Lead Independent Director Douglas Taylor sold US$1.1m worth of shares in that time. On the other hand we note insiders bought US$330k worth of shares. The share price has moved a bit recently, but it's hard to argue that the selling is a positive.

Insider Ownership of Cleveland-Cliffs

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Cleveland-Cliffs insiders own about US$115m worth of shares (which is 1.4% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Cleveland-Cliffs Insider Transactions Indicate?

The stark truth for Cleveland-Cliffs is that there has been more insider selling than insider buying in the last three months. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Cleveland-Cliffs (of which 1 is potentially serious!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

