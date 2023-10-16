Possible Biden trip to Israel has security, political risks

By Trevor Hunnicutt, Jarrett Renshaw and Humeyra Pamuk

WASHINGTON/TEL AVIV, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's White House is wrestling with a host of thorny security and political challenges as officials consider a potential trip to Israel that may hold longer-term diplomatic advantages for Biden.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited Biden, who has been outspoken in his support for Israel, Washington's closest Middle East ally, still reeling after a devastating cross-border assault by Palestinian Hamas militants on Oct. 7 in which 1,300 Israelis were killed.

The White House declined to comment on any planning for the trip. National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said in a statement that "we have no new travel to announce."

Such a trip would be a rare and risky choice, showing American backing for Netanyahu as the U.S. tries to avert a broader regional war involving Iran, its Lebanese ally Hezbollah, and Syria, and as food and fuel run low in Gaza where Gaza authorities say more than 2,800 people have been killed in Israeli attacks.

It could, however, grant Biden fresh leverage to influence events on the ground and bolster his image at home.

Highlighting the unique security risks facing a Biden trip, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in Israel for meetings, was forced to take shelter in a bunker for five minutes with Netanyahu when sirens went off in Tel Aviv during their meeting.

The armed wing of Hamas said it fired a "barrage of missiles," including toward Ben Gurion Airport, Israel's main international gateway.

Israel is planning a ground offensive in Gaza expected to intensify the humanitarian crisis there, missiles have been exchanged between Lebanon and Israel, and Israelis throughout the country continue to take shelter from Hamas-fired missiles.

A TIGHTLY CHOREOGRAPHED VISIT?

Planning the trip presents the White House with more complex questions than even Biden's surprise February trek to wartime Ukraine, which was debated and planned with far more lead time.

Other Western leaders including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and lawmakers are planning similar Israel visits this week, as are members of Congress. U.S. presidents rarely visit allies shortly after the outbreak of conflict, typically leaving the job to a senior diplomat or defense official.

"Presidential visits try to be tightly choreographed and wars are never tightly choreographed," said Jon Alterman, a senior vice president at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Some 78% of Americans, including majorities of both Democrats and Republicans, support U.S. diplomatic efforts to allow Gaza residents fleeing the fighting to move to a safe country, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll. Forty-one percent of respondents said they agreed with a statement that "the U.S. should support Israel" in its conflict with Hamas, while just 2% said the U.S. should support the Palestinians.

In recent days, the Democratic president has tried to thread a needle by publicly lending unconditional support for Israel's response to Hamas attacks while showing humanitarian concern for Palestinians in Israeli-bombarded Gaza.

Biden "ultimately thinks all politics is personal and believes that if you're going to have any influence over Israeli decision making over the next several months they have to feel you are in it with them and understand their anger and pain," Alterman said.

"It's very, very sensitive and the White House is working through very sensitive areas," Pinkas said.

Biden has visited Israel 10 times, first as a senator in 1973, before the Yom Kippur War involving Israel, Egypt and Syria. Several presidents have visited dating back to Richard Nixon in 1974.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw in Washington; Additional reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Tel Aviv and Steve Holland and Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Editing by Heather Timmons and Howard Goller)

