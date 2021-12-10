Possible bearish signals as Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insiders disposed of US$13m worth of stock

Over the past year, many Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Zumiez

The Co-Founder & Chairman, Thomas Campion, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$8.9m worth of shares at a price of US$47.03 each. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$47.11, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 16% of Thomas Campion's stake.

Zumiez insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ZUMZ Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Zumiez insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$173m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Zumiez Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Zumiez insiders selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Zumiez. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Zumiez and understanding this should be part of your investment process.

