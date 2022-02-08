Possible bearish signals as Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) insiders disposed of US$2.5m worth of stock

Over the past year, many Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Vista Outdoor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CEO & Director, Christopher Metz, sold US$871k worth of shares at a price of US$44.30 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$38.11. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 8.70k shares worth US$373k. But insiders sold 59.74k shares worth US$2.5m. Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Vista Outdoor shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Vista Outdoor Insiders Are Selling The Stock

Over the last three months, we've seen notably more insider selling, than insider buying, at Vista Outdoor. In total, insiders sold US$984k worth of shares in that time. Meanwhile insiders bought US$373k worth , as we said above . Since the selling really does outweigh the buying, we'd say that these transactions may suggest that some insiders feel the company has been fully valued in recent months.

Does Vista Outdoor Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.5% of Vista Outdoor shares, worth about US$31m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Vista Outdoor Insider Transactions Indicate?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Vista Outdoor, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But since Vista Outdoor is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Vista Outdoor (including 1 which is concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

