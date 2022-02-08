Possible bearish signals as VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) insiders disposed of US$562k worth of stock

Quite a few VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) insiders sold their shares over the past year, which may be a cause for concern. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

VeriSign Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Kathleen Cote, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$216k worth of shares at a price of US$216 each. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$214. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in VeriSign didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:VRSN Insider Trading Volume February 8th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. VeriSign insiders own 1.2% of the company, currently worth about US$279m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About VeriSign Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded VeriSign shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of VeriSign insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, VeriSign has 2 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

