Possible bearish signals as Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) insiders disposed of US$10m worth of stock

Many Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Universal Display

The Independent Director, Lawrence Lacerte, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$5.2m worth of shares at a price of US$209 each. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$154. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Universal Display shares, than buying. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:OLED Insider Trading Volume February 1st 2022

Insider Ownership of Universal Display

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Universal Display insiders own about US$594m worth of shares (which is 8.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Universal Display Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Universal Display shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of Universal Display insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Universal Display.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

