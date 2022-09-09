Possible bearish signals as U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) insiders disposed of US$5.6m worth of stock

In the last year, many U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At U.S. Silica Holdings

The Executive VP & COO, Michael Winkler, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.8m worth of shares at a price of US$15.64 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$12.30). So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in U.S. Silica Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:SLCA Insider Trading Volume September 9th 2022

Insiders At U.S. Silica Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at U.S. Silica Holdings. In total, insiders sold US$5.6m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 2.4% of U.S. Silica Holdings shares, worth about US$22m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Do The U.S. Silica Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold U.S. Silica Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with U.S. Silica Holdings and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

