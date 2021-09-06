Possible bearish signals as TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) insiders disposed of US$4.8m worth of stock

The fact that multiple TriMas Corporation (NASDAQ:TRS) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past year could have raised some eyebrows amongst investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

TriMas Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Joshua Sherbin, for US$1.1m worth of shares, at about US$32.79 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$31.82. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in TriMas didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:TRS Insider Trading Volume September 6th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 1.1% of TriMas shares, worth about US$15m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The TriMas Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no TriMas insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by TriMas insiders. The modest level of insider ownership is, at least, some comfort. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with TriMas and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

