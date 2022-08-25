Possible bearish signals as The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) insiders disposed of US$2.3m worth of stock

Over the past year, many The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Joint

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Ronald DaVella, for US$2.0m worth of shares, at about US$103 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$20.13. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$100k for 3.02k shares. But insiders sold 22.61k shares worth US$2.3m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Joint than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqCM:JYNT Insider Trading Volume August 25th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. From looking at our data, insiders own US$4.5m worth of Joint stock, about 1.5% of the company. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Joint Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Joint insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. The insider transactions at Joint are not inspiring us to buy. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Joint (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

