Possible bearish signals as The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insiders disposed of US$78m worth of stock

Many The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Estée Lauder Companies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Aerin Lauder, for US$62m worth of shares, at about US$339 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$275). So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Insiders in Estée Lauder Companies didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:EL Insider Trading Volume August 15th 2022

Insiders At Estée Lauder Companies Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Estée Lauder Companies. In total, insider Carl Haney sold US$782k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership Of Estée Lauder Companies

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Estée Lauder Companies insiders own 8.1% of the company, currently worth about US$7.9b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Estée Lauder Companies Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Estée Lauder Companies makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Estée Lauder Companies (1 is significant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

