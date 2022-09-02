Possible bearish signals as Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) insiders disposed of US$666k worth of stock

A number of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Target

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Robert Harrison, sold US$453k worth of shares at a price of US$218 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$165. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Target insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:TGT Insider Trading Volume September 2nd 2022

Insiders At Target Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Target shares. Specifically, Chief Accounting Officer Matthew Liegel ditched US$213k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership Of Target

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Target insiders own about US$185m worth of shares (which is 0.2% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Target Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Target. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Target you should be aware of.

