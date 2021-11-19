Possible bearish signals as Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) insiders disposed of US$799k worth of stock

A number of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Southern First Bancshares Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Rudolph Johnstone, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$151k worth of shares at a price of US$50.25 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$62.74. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 9.1% of Rudolph Johnstone's stake.

Southern First Bancshares insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGM:SFST Insider Trading Volume November 19th 2021

I will like Southern First Bancshares better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Southern First Bancshares Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Southern First Bancshares. In total, insiders sold US$267k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership of Southern First Bancshares

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Southern First Bancshares insiders own about US$29m worth of shares. That equates to 5.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Southern First Bancshares Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Southern First Bancshares is growing earnings. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Southern First Bancshares. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Southern First Bancshares (including 1 which shouldn't be ignored).

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

