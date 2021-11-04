Possible bearish signals as SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) insiders disposed of US$24m worth of stock

In the last year, many SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) insiders sold a substantial stake in the company which may have sparked shareholders' attention. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

SolarEdge Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Avery More, for US$6.2m worth of shares, at about US$253 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$353). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 30% of Avery More's holding.

SolarEdge Technologies insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:SEDG Insider Trading Volume November 4th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. SolarEdge Technologies insiders own about US$270m worth of shares (which is 1.5% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At SolarEdge Technologies Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded SolarEdge Technologies shares in the last quarter. It's heartening that insiders own plenty of stock, but we'd like to see more insider buying, since the last year of SolarEdge Technologies insider transactions don't fill us with confidence. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing SolarEdge Technologies. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with SolarEdge Technologies and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

