Possible bearish signals as Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) insiders disposed of US$687k worth of stock

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) shareholders might have a reason to worry after multiple insiders sold their shares over the last year. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Simpson Manufacturing

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Michael Bless, for US$306k worth of shares, at about US$95.51 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$113). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 56% of Michael Bless's stake.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Simpson Manufacturing shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:SSD Insider Trading Volume February 2nd 2022

Insiders at Simpson Manufacturing Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Simpson Manufacturing. In total, Independent Chairman of the Board James Andrasick dumped US$99k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Insider Ownership of Simpson Manufacturing

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Simpson Manufacturing insiders own about US$33m worth of shares. That equates to 0.7% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Simpson Manufacturing Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Simpson Manufacturing makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Simpson Manufacturing and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

