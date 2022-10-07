Possible bearish signals as Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) insiders disposed of US$11m worth of stock

Over the past year, many Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When analyzing insider transactions, it is usually more valuable to know whether insiders are buying versus knowing if they are selling, as the latter sends an ambiguous message. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Silgan Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Non-Executive Chairman, Anthony Allott, for US$5.1m worth of shares, at about US$43.31 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$43.09. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year Silgan Holdings insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insiders At Silgan Holdings Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Silgan Holdings shares. In total, Executive VP & CFO Robert Lewis sold US$704k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership Of Silgan Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Silgan Holdings insiders own about US$1.2b worth of shares (which is 24% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Silgan Holdings Tell Us?

An insider sold Silgan Holdings shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Silgan Holdings makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs (1 can't be ignored!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Silgan Holdings.

