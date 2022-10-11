Possible bearish signals as Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) insiders disposed of US$1.3m worth of stock

Many Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, if numerous insiders are selling, shareholders should investigate more.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Seer Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP, David Horn, sold US$532k worth of shares at a price of US$20.26 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$7.20. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Insiders in Seer didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

I will like Seer better if I see some big insider buys.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 12% of Seer shares, worth about US$52m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Seer Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Seer shares in the last quarter. We don't take much encouragement from the transactions by Seer insiders. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Seer. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Seer.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

