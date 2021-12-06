Possible bearish signals as Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) insiders disposed of US$6.7m worth of stock

Over the past year, many Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Republic Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Consultant, Donald Slager, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$4.1m worth of shares at a price of US$94.85 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$135, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 13% of Donald Slager's holding.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Republic Services than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:RSG Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2021

Insiders at Republic Services Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Republic Services. Specifically, Independent Director Tomago Collins ditched US$267k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Republic Services Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Republic Services insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$74m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Republic Services Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Republic Services stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Republic Services makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Republic Services that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

