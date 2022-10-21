Public Companies
RGA

Possible bearish signals as Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) insiders disposed of US$940k worth of stock

Contributor
Simply Wall St Simply Wall St
Published

A number of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) insiders sold their shares in the last year, which may have raised concerns among investors. Knowing whether insiders are buying is usually more helpful when evaluating insider transactions, as insider selling can have various explanations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Reinsurance Group of America Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the insider, Christine Detrick, sold US$487k worth of shares at a price of US$113 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$135. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was 73% of Christine Detrick's holding.

Reinsurance Group of America insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
NYSE:RGA Insider Trading Volume October 21st 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders At Reinsurance Group of America Have Sold Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider selling at Reinsurance Group of America. Specifically, Senior EVP & CFO Todd Larson ditched US$358k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. In light of this it's hard to argue that all the insiders think that the shares are a bargain.

Does Reinsurance Group of America Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Reinsurance Group of America insiders own 0.3% of the company, worth about US$31m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Reinsurance Group of America Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Reinsurance Group of America you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RGA

Latest Companies Videos

How a Passion for Fish Farming Became a Booming Business

Oct 19, 2022

Simply Wall St

We help you make informed decisions by giving you access to institutional quality data and analysis presented visually.

Learn More

Explore Public Companies

Explore

Most Popular